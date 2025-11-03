Sports

Kyler Murray is inactive for Cardinals at Cowboys, delaying QB's return from foot injury

Cardinals Cowboys Football Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray works out on the sideline before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jessica Tobias) (Jessica Tobias/AP)

ARLINGTON, Texas — Kyler Murray was inactive for Arizona's game at the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, meaning coach Jonathan Gannon's suggestion that his starting quarterback could have a role behind Jacoby Brissett won't happen coming off the Cardinals' bye.

Murray was expected to return from a foot injury with a three-week break that included missing two games. The Cardinals changed course late in the week, after indications in practice that Brissett would get a third start.

Murray was listed as questionable after the 2019 No. 1 overall pick was a limited participant in practice all week.

Gannon said Saturday that Murray wouldn't start, but wanted to wait until closer to kickoff to see if there might be a way to get him on the field in a limited role.

A big part of Murray’s game is his scrambling ability, which makes a foot injury particularly problematic. He’s run for nearly 3,200 yards and 32 touchdowns over his seven-year NFL career.

Brissett has played well in Murray’s place, throwing for 599 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in two starts, but the Cardinals lost both games. They're on a five-game losing streak since starting the season 2-0. The fives losses were by a combined 13 points.

Murray is 9-0 at AT&T Stadium. He won high school championships there and a pair of Big 12 titles with Oklahoma. Murray beat the Cowboys twice with the Cardinals. One of his nine victories came as a backup with Texas A&M.

