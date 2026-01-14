Kucherov scores deciding shootout goal as Lightning beat Penguins 2-1 for 11th straight win

PITTSBURGH — Nikita Kucherov scored the deciding goal in the shootout and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Tuesday night for their 11th straight win.

J.J. Moser scored in regulation and Andrei Vasilevskiy had 26 saves for the Lightning, who have not lost since a 2-1 defeat at home against Los Angeles on Dec. 18. Three of their wins during the streak have come after regulation.

The Lightning moved into first place in the Atlantic Division, one point ahead of the Detroit Red Wings, who lost 3-0 at Boston. The 11-game win streak matched the longest in franchise history, accomplished previously from Jan. 29 to Feb. 17, 2020.

Evgeni Malkin scored for the Penguins and Arturs Silovs had 30 saves. Pittsburgh lost its third straight (0-2-1) since a six-game win streak.

Gage Goncalves scored for Tampa Bay in the second round of the tiebreaker, and Egor Chinakov tied it for Pittsburgh on their attempt in the third round. Kucherov then won it for the Lightning.

Moser gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead with 5:47 remaining in the third period. Yanni Gourde brought the puck up the right side and put a shot at Silovs that the goalie caught against his pad. However, the puck rolled out and lay in front and Moser skated up and knocked it in.

Malkin tied it with 2:16 left as he fired it past Vasilevskiy from the inside edge of the right circle for his 10th of the season.

The game was scoreless through the first two periods. The Lightning outshot the Penguins 10-8 in the first period that saw the Penguins have two power plays. Each team had nine shots on goal in the second with the Lightning getting two power plays and the Penguins one.

Lightning: At St. Louis on Friday night in the fourth of a five-game homestand.

Penguins: Host Philadelphia on Thursday night in the second of a three-game homestand.

