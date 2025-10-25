Kucherov gets 1,000th career point in Lightning's game against Ducks

TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov became the third-fastest active player to get his 1,000th career point with an assist in the second period of the Tampa Bay Lightning's game against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

Kucherov reached the mark in his 809th career game. Only Connor McDavid (659) and Sidney Crosby (757) have accomplished the feat faster among active players. He is the 101st player in NHL history to score at least 1,000 career points.

The milestone point came with 7:41 left in the second period when Kucherov found Brayden Point at the left circle for a pass back to Jake Guentzel who guided the puck into the net off his skate for his second goal of the game. Kucherov’s teammates came pouring off the bench to congratulate the three-time Art Ross Trophy winner for the accomplishment.

Kucherov is also fourth-fastest player born outside of North America to reach the mark, trailing Peter Stastny (682 GP), Jari Kurri (716 GP) and Jaromir Jagr (763 GP). Kucherov joins former teammate Steven Stamkos (1,137) as the only two players to reach 1,000 in Lightning franchise history.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.