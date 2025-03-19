Knox's last-second layup lifts Alabama State over Saint Francis 70-68 in First Four

DAYTON, Ohio — (AP) — Amarr Knox's layup with a second left lifted Alabama State to its first NCAA Tournament win Tuesday night, 70-68 over Saint Francis (PA) in a matchup of No. 16 seeds in the First Four.

Knox scored 16 points to help the Hornets earn a date with No. 1 overall seed Auburn on Thursday in a South Region game at Lexington, Kentucky.

Saint Francis, which lost its season opener at Dayton, made an unlikely return to the same arena as the 19th team to enter the NCAA Tournament with a losing record. Those teams are now 0-19.

Juan Cranford Jr., playing in his hometown, led Saint Francis with 18 points. Valentino Pinedo had 17 for the Red Flash (16-18), who led by as many as nine.

Alabama State (20-15) was making its fifth NCAA Tournament appearance.

Saint Francis shot 59% and went 6 of 12 from 3-point range to take a 39-34 lead into halftime.

Micah Octave's steal and dunk put Alabama State ahead by four with 1:36 left. But the Red Flashes tied the score at 68 on Chris Moncrief's 3-pointer with 40 seconds remaining.

