HERNING, Denmark — Captain Hilary Knight scored twice to help the United States bring home gold once again.

Some eight months after winning gold at the Milan Games, the Americans defended their women’s world hockey championship title with a 6-2 win over arch-rival Canada on Monday.

It’s the 12th tournament title for the U.S., one behind Canada, and 11th in 16 appearances for Knight.

Kelly Pannek also scored twice, including the go-ahead goal by converting Hayley Scamurra’s cross-ice feed on a two-on-one break with 8:27 left in the second period. Aerin Frankel stopped 18 shots and the U.S. scored five straight goals to overcome a 1-0 deficit — the first time it trailed in seven tournament games.

Scamurra scored on an empty-netter and Lacey Eden also scored for the U.S. IIHF female of the year and Olympic MVP Caroline Harvey had an assist to finish with a tournament-leading 16th point, the most by a defender in tournament play. Taylor Fox had an assist to set a single tournament record with 13.

Sarah Fillier scored both goals for Canada, which settled for its 11th silver medal. Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped 21 shots.

Earlier in the day, Sweden medaled at the women’s worlds for the first time since 2007 with a 2-1 shootout win over Finland in the bronze medal final.

The Americans were highly favored with 20 players returning from the team that won in Milan. And the U.S. rolled through the two-week tournament by winning seven games by a combined margin of 56-4 and have now won 21 straight world championship outings.

The run dates to the Americans 6-5 overtime loss to Canada in the 2024 gold-medal game. The U.S. has won eight of the past 11 tournaments, with Canada winning in 2021, ‘22 and ’24.

After Fillier opened the scoring 11:03 in, Knight tied it some five minutes later by converting a rebound in front after Desbiens stopped Tessa Janecke’s shot from the right point.

Pannek and Knight scored second-period goals. The U.S. then took control with Pannek and Eden scoring 1:19 apart to put the U.S. up 5-1 in the first three minutes of the third period.

Scamurra became the first women hockey player to win gold at the Olympics, world championship and a PWHL Walter Cup — with the Montreal Victoire in May — in the same calendar year.

The Canadians, by comparison, are making the transition to youth. Their roster included nine players making their senior team debuts with six still competing in college. Canada was also minus captain Marie-Philip Poulin, who is recovering from a knee injury sustained in Milan.

Sweden beats Finland for bronze

Earlier, Hilda Svensson scored the decisive shootout goal and Lina Ljunblom forced extra time by scoring with six minutes left in regulation in Sweden's win over Finland. Svensson, a 20-year-old sophomore at Ohio State, had an assist on Ljungblom’s goal.

Svensson then scored Sweden’s second shootout goal by driving in from the right wing and beating Sanni Ahola with a snap shot inside the far post. Ebba Svensson Traff sealed the win by stopping Finland’s final two attempts, including a right pad save on Emmi Juusela.

Svensson Traff stopped 29 shots through overtime and four of five shootout attempts.

Michelle Karvinen opened the scoring with a power-play goal with 3:05 left in the second period and Noora Tulus scored Finland’s lone shootout goal. The 36-year-old Karvinen's goal was her team career record 27th in world championship play, moving her one ahead of Petra Nieminen.

Ahola finished with 35 saves through overtime and also allowed a shootout goal by Tilde Grillfors.

Sweden was making its first tournament medal-game appearance since a 4-1 loss in the bronze medal game to Finland in 2009. Sweden won its third medal after also winning bronze in 2005. The Swedes were coming off a promising fourth-place finish at the Milan Games in February in which they lost the bronze-medal final to Switzerland.

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