Klopp to Roma could be a rumor created by amateur sleuths

ROME — (AP) — Roma fans have been driven into a frenzy by Italian media reports that Jürgen Klopp has agreed to be the team coach from next season.

However, the rumor of his imminent arrival stems from a social media post that some may be reading far too much into.

Roma owner the Friedkin Group posted a video on Friday celebrating the capital club and its legacy.

The video included images of iconic Rome sites: Colosseum (Kolosseum in German), Lupa Capitolina, Olimpico, (St.) Peter’s and Pantheon in that order.

Someone pointed out the starting letters of those words — some in Italian, some in German, some omitting part of the name — spell Klopp. And it spiralled from there.

In the past two days, people on social media have been saying they have spotted former Liverpool coach Klopp, his agent and even his dog in Rome.

Italian newspaper La Stampa proclaimed that Klopp accepted Roma’s offer shortly after the Giallorossi’s final home match of the season on Sunday, when a packed Stadio Olimpico paid tribute to current coach Claudio Ranieri, who is set to depart at the end of the season.

Other media outlets picked up La Stampa’s story, but the same newspaper said on Tuesday that Roma has “categorically denied” the news.

Klopp, who is Red Bull's head of global soccer, left Liverpool in 2024 after steering the team to seven major trophies over nearly nine years.

The Friedkin Group also owns Liverpool's city rival, Everton.

