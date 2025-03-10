Khalil Mack staying with Chargers. Deal is for 1 year, $18 million, AP sources say

Khalil Mack will remain with the Los Angeles Chargers after agreeing to a one-year deal on Monday.

Mack's $18 million salary for the 2025 season will be fully guaranteed according to two people familiar with the negotiations. The people spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the Chargers did not release the contract terms.

Mack was selected to his ninth Pro Bowl in 2024 after being the only player in the league with at least six sacks and nine passes defensed.

Re-signing Mack was one of the top priorities for general manager Joe Hortiz and coach Jim Harbaugh before the new league year starts on Wednesday. It became more imperative after the team released fellow edge rusher Joey Bosa last Wednesday.

This was the first time that Mack was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent. He entered the league in 2014 when the Oakland Raiders made him the fifth overall pick in the draft. He was the 2016 AP Defensive Player of the Year before being traded to the Chicago Bears the week before the 2018 season after he and the Raiders could not agree on a contract extension.

Mack signed a six-year deal with the Bears that kicked in with the 2019 season before being dealt to the Chargers in 2022.

Since entering the league, Mack's 107 1/2 sacks are the third most over that span. His 256 hurries during that time lead the league, and his 454 quarterback pressures are second, along with forced fumbles (32) and strip-sacks (24).

The only thing Mack hasn't accomplished in the league is being on a consistent contending team. That could change though after the Chargers went 11-6 in Harbaugh's first year as coach before a 32-12 loss to Houston in an AFC wild-card round game.

“I definitely want to make that push and play some important games in the playoffs,” Mack said the day after the loss to the Texans. “It was a special year understanding what he has done in the short time he has been here and the potential in the building. The growth is inevitable. It was impressive what we were able to do and squeeze out.”

