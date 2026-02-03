Kevin Huerter headed to Detroit in 4-player, 3-team deal, AP sources say

The Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons got deeper Tuesday by agreeing to acquire Kevin Huerter from the Chicago Bulls as the centerpiece of a four-player, three-team deal, two people with knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press.

The Pistons got Huerter and Dario Saric — who was just acquired over the weekend by Chicago — from the Bulls. Chicago landed Mike Conley Jr. from Minnesota and Jaden Ivey from the Pistons, said the people, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade was still pending league approval.

ESPN first reported the agreement.

Huerter is having one of the most well-rounded seasons of his career and would join a Detroit team aiming for a deep playoff run in the East. The Pistons don't shoot many 3-pointers — they're 27th in attempts and 28th in attempts per game entering Tuesday — but that could change with Huerter being added to a group that features constant deep threat Duncan Robinson, among others.

Ivey spent parts of four seasons with the Pistons. He was dealing with the aftereffects of knee surgery entering the season and was averaging a career-low 8.2 points, getting only 16.8 minutes per game, another career low.

Conley's departure from Minnesota would come with one benefit for the Timberwolves — their tax bill. Facing an estimated $24 million bill entering Tuesday, the Conley move dropped the anticipated total to somewhere around $4 million and got them below the first apron.

That could open the door to other moves for Minnesota, which has been mentioned as one of the teams in pursuit of Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Huerter is averaging nearly 11 points this season and is set to become a free agent this summer.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.