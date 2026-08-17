Ketel Marte doesn't show up for game and is placed on the restricted list by Diamondbacks

BOSTON — The Arizona Diamondbacks have placed All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte on the restricted list after he went AWOL for the second straight season.

Marte failed to show up for Arizona's game at Boston Monday night and manager Torey Lovullo was still searching for answers after it was over.

"It's been a crazy day. All I know is that he's dealing with a personal issue — we're just trying to figure that out," Lovullo told reporters following the Diamondbacks' 11-1 loss to the Red Sox. "He didn't show up today and he was put on the restricted list. That's as much as I know right now. I'm sure in time we'll start to uncover some information."

Lovullo said he spoke to Marte Monday morning and afternoon trying to find out what was going on, but didn't get any answers.

“There was very little coming back,” Lovullo said.

Marte traveled with the team to Boston and Lovullo thought he was still there, but wasn't certain.

This wasn't the first time Marte had a strange disappearance.

Last season, he went on the restricted list when his home in Arizona was broken into during the All-Star break. He missed three games after flying back to his home in the Dominican Republic and later apologized for his absence.

“I know there was a lot of discussions about it at different points of time in the clubhouse today — there was a lot of curiosity,” Lovullo said. “We care for Ketel and once we knew he was OK, I think everybody relaxed and started to focus on the game.”

A three-time All-Star, Marte is hitting .249 with 21 homers and 67 RBIs in 118 games this season.

Arizona recalled infielder Jose Fernandez to fill Marte’s roster spot. He was already in Boston in case third baseman Nolan Arenado wasn't able to play after leaving Sunday's game against Atlanta with what the team called “trunk discomfort.”

Arenado didn't play against the Red Sox, but his injury wasn't expected to be long term.

Marte's status — on the field and in the clubhouse — going forward is a bit foggier.

“I haven’t got that far,” Lovullo said. “I need a good night’s rest, a glass of wine and we’ll think about that.”

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