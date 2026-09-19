Kentucky stuns No. 9 Texas A&M 31-21 in coach Will Stein's first road game

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Kenny Minchey threw two touchdown passes and CJ Baxter added two scoring runs as Kentucky used a huge third quarter to stun No. 9 Texas A&M 31-21 on Saturday.

Led by rookie coach Will Stein in his first road game, Kentucky beat a ranked opponent for the first time since downing No. 6 Mississippi 20-17 on Sept. 28, 2024.

“This was a giant victory for us,” a beaming Stein said.

Stein had vowed to do better after Kentucky (2-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) led then-No. 12 Alabama 17-13 at halftime last week before being outscored 32-0 in the second half of a 45-17 loss.

After being tied at halftime on Saturday, Minchey said the Wildcats were determined not to have a repeat of last week.

“We just basically put our foot down and said we’re not going to be denied,” he said. “We’re going to take it.”

The game pitted Texas A&M’s offense against Kentucky defensive coordinator Jay Bateman, who spent the last two years in the same position with the Aggies. He seemed to have Texas A&M’s number, keeping the Aggies off-balance all day and limiting Marcel Reed to 26 of 49 passing for 236 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

“He kind of hid it, but I know it was personal,” Kentucky defensive back Jordan Castell said. “He did a good job of just staying calm, but I could tell that he really wanted this game and we all played hard for him.”

Minchey, a transfer from Notre Dame, found Kenny Darby wide open for a 42-yard touchdown on the first drive of the second half to break a 7-all tie.

Baxter’s two touchdown runs came on the next two possessions to extend Kentucky’s lead to 28-7.

“I don’t think it was a shocker to us because we all know what talent we have and what we’re capable of doing,” Baxter said. “But it helps definitely with confidence for sure.”

The Aggies had been stopped on three straight possessions when Reed scored on a 5-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 28-14 with about 11 1/2 minutes remaining.

The Wildcats made it 31-14 on a 52-yard field goal by Adam Zouagui that deflected off the upright and through with less than nine minutes remaining.

Texas A&M (2-1, 0-1) was driving after that, but Castell intercepted Reed on a the 7-yard line.

“I did not do a good enough job of coaching this team and preparing this team,” Texas A&M coach Mike Elko said. “I don’t take any positives from this game. I don’t want to take away anything from Kentucky. ... Kentucky came in here and whopped us.”

The Aggies cut the lead to 31-21 when Reed connected with Micah Riley for a 5-yard score with less than four minutes to go.

Minchey was 14 of 18 for 252 yards and Baxter had 19 carries for 87 yards.

“This is what I expect us to do,” Stein said. “That’s how I expect us to play. That is the physicality, that’s the toughness, that’s the competitiveness, that’s the grit that I expect us to play with every single Saturday.”

The Aggies had punted on their previous two possessions when they went for it on fourth-and-2 from their own 33. But Reed’s pass fell incomplete to give the Wildcats great field position.

“It’s a learning experience, and we have to come back even stronger next week,” Reed said.

The Wildcats took advantage of the failed fourth down when Baxter scored his second touchdown on a 2-yard run near the end of a third quarter in which they outgained A&M 196 yards to 20.

The Aggies took a 7-0 lead when Carsyn Baker’s 2-yard touchdown run capped a 14-play, 79-yard drive with about five minutes left in the first half.

Minchey found Henry Boyer wide open for a 3-yard touchdown pass that tied it with about two minutes until halftime. That score was set up by a 53-yard reception by DJ Miller two plays earlier.

The takeaway

Kentucky: The Wildcats could get a spot in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2023.

Texas A&M: The Aggies are certain to plummet in the poll after losing to an unranked opponent at home.

Special guests

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins were introduced on the field about 15 minutes before the game. Hegseth, who wore an A&M shirt, also spoke to the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets and worked out with some of them on Saturday morning.

Up next

Kentucky: Hosts South Alabama next Saturday.

Texas A&M: Visits No. 7 LSU next Saturday night.

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