Keisean Nixon's game-sealing INT helps Packers beat Bears 28-21 to take over NFC North lead

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Keisean Nixon intercepted Caleb Williams' pass in the end zone with 22 seconds remaining to preserve Green Bay’s 28-21 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday that moved the Packers into first place in the NFC North.

The Bears were facing fourth-and-1 from Green Bay’s 14-yard line when Williams faked a handoff and rolled to his left. Tight end Cole Kmet had gotten behind Nixon in the end zone, but Nixon made a leaping catch of the underthrown pass.

Josh Jacobs scored the tiebreaking touchdown on a 2-yard run with 3:32 remaining as the Packers (9-3-1) won their fourth straight and snapped a five-game winning streak by the Bears (9-4).

Packers coach Matt LaFleur improved his record against the Bears to 12-1, the lone loss coming in the final week of the 2024 regular season. It came in his first head-to-head matchup with rookie Bears coach Ben Johnson.

During his introductory news conference, Johnson said, “to be quite frank with you, I kind of enjoyed beating Matt LaFleur twice a year.” Johnson was Detroit’s offensive coordinator last season when the Lions swept the Packers.

LaFleur declined to comment on that remark before Sunday’s game, but Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said, “you take it personal, for sure. I’ll just leave it at that.”

Green Bay’s Jordan Love went 17 of 25 for 234 yards with three touchdowns — two to Christian Watson and one to Bo Melton — and one interception. Williams was 19 of 35 for 186 yards with two touchdowns and the pick.

Jacobs set up his go-ahead touchdown with a spectacular 21-yard run.

The Packers were facing third-and-2 from Chicago’s 28 when Love pitched right to Jacobs. Chicago’s Montez Sweat, Gervon Dexter, D’Marco Jackson and Jaylon Johnson were all converging on Jacobs behind the line of scrimmage.

Jacobs somehow got through all of them and raced 21 yards before Kevin Byard finally brought him down. Jacobs then scored with a physical run up the middle on third-and-goal.

That still left plenty of time for Williams, who has orchestrated five fourth-quarter comebacks this year. He got Chicago into scoring position with completions of 27 yards to Luther Burden and 24 yards to Devin Duvernay.

Chicago faced third-and-1 from the 14 when Kingsley Enagbare stuffed Kyle Monangai for no gain. That set up the game-sealing interception.

After getting outscored 14-3 and outgained 207 yards to 71 in the first half, Chicago rallied to tie it with two touchdowns and a field goal on its first three second-half possessions. Williams threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Olamide Zaccheaus and Cairo Santos kicked a 41-yard field goal in the third quarter.

The tying touchdown came when Williams floated a 1-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Colston Loveland on third-and-goal with eight minutes left. That capped a 17-play, 83-yard drive lasting over 8 1/2 minutes.

Bears: CB Nahshon Wright left in the fourth quarter. WR Rome Odunze (foot) didn't play.

Packers: LB Kristian Welch left with a concussion. DL Lukas Van Ness (foot) didn't play.

Bears: Host Cleveland next Sunday.

Packers: Visit Denver next Sunday.

