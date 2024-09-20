Journeyman ties 36-hole record at Wentworth to lead by two; McIlroy four shots back

VIRGINIA WATER, England — (AP) — Three weeks ago, Matthew Baldwin was laughing at himself for mishitting a drive so badly that the ball went between his legs and advanced just one yard in front of the tee markers.

On Friday, the No. 363-ranked journeyman from England was the second-round leader by two strokes at the flagship event on the European tour and preparing himself for the biggest weekend of his career.

The 38-year-old Baldwin shot 6-under 66 to set an unexpectedly hot pace at the BMW PGA Championship at 13 under, which tied the prestigious tournament’s 36-hole record. Many of Europe's top players — including Rory McIlroy, who shot 68 to be four strokes off the lead — were having a hard time getting near him.

It's quite the story, with Baldwin having gone through the tour’s qualifying school six times in a turbulent career that, just two years ago, saw him playing on the Challenge Tour — the level below the European tour — and ranked just inside the top 850 in the world. He was back on the main tour last year when he earned his only pro win, at the SDC Championship in South Africa.

This year has been a challenge at times, missing four straight cuts across June and July before finding some form. There was a tie for 12th at the Czech Masters in August and then a tie for 18th at the British Masters at The Belfry — where he experienced that embarrassing incident off the tee.

Asked what he had learned through all the tough times, Baldwin said: "That there are more important things in life, I guess.

“At the end of the day, we are all here trying our hardest. At times, my hardest wasn’t good enough. Now I'm in a good place, mentally and physically, and enjoying what I'm doing.”

Baldwin built on his overnight one-shot lead, following a first-round 65, by making seven birdies — including five in six holes from No. 3 — to go along with a dropped shot at No. 11. That is his only bogey so far.

“Just playing sensible golf, really,” Baldwin said of his strategy around the West Course. “I’m trying not to hit it too close, which obviously then forces you — sometimes you can get short-sided and things like that.

“I’ve been putting really well, which has kept momentum going.”

Niklas Norgaard of Denmark, who won that British Masters this month, was the closest challenger to Baldwin after a 67, which left him on 11 under.

Antoine Rozner of France, ranked No. 199, was a shot further back after making birdie on each of the final five holes to complete a bogey-free 65.

“To be very honest with you, I’ve been struggling a little bit with my game,” Rozner said, “so this type of round today was very good.”

The No. 3-ranked McIlroy hit a 220-yard approach at the par-5 18th to 15 feet but couldn't convert an eagle putt in front of a raucous gallery in fading light. A birdie lifted him into a tie for fourth place with 2013 champion Matteo Manassero (68) on 9 under overall, leaving McIlroy in a strong position to win the event for the second time — after 2014 — with no one else in the top four in the world's top 100.

“I feel good — if I look at the leaderboard, the guys up there at the top have played very well over the first couple of days," said McIlroy, before adding: “Maybe they've not a ton of experience in that position.”

Billy Horschel, the 2021 champion from the United States, shot 69 and was five strokes behind Baldwin in sixth place outright. European Ryder Cup players Tommy Fleetwood (68) and Robert MacIntyre (70) were a further shot back.

Defending champion Ryan Fox chipped in on two straight holes — to salvage bogey at No. 15 and for an eagle 2 at No. 16 — to shoot 70 and made the cut on 3 under overall.

There was a delay of nearly 80 minutes around lunchtime because of thunder and lightning.

