Josh Allen's 3 TD passes and Terrel Bernard's pick secure Bills' 31-21 win over spiraling Dolphins

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes and Terrel Bernard intercepted Tua Tagovailoa with three minutes left to secure the Buffalo Bills' 31-21 win over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.

James Cook had 108 yards rushing and a 2-yard TD as the Bills (3-0) continued their dominance of Miami. Buffalo has won seven straight and 14 of the past 15, including playoffs, against its AFC East rival.

Miscues and a lack of discipline continued to hurt the Dolphins (0-3). Their worst start since 2019 will lead to more questions about coach Mike McDaniel's job security.

The Dolphins, who reached the playoffs in each of McDaniel’s first two seasons, dropped to 8-13 since a wild-card loss to Kansas City in 2023.

Allen finished 22 of 28 for 213 yards and improved his record to 14-2 over Miami, with 43 TD passes in those games. Buffalo has won 10 straight home meetings with the Dolphins in a run spanning Bills coach Sean McDermott’s nine-year career.

Bernard’s interception came with Miami trailing 28-21 and threatening to tie it. The Dolphins had a first down at the Buffalo 21 when Bernard jumped a pass intended for Jaylen Waddle. It was the game's only turnover and a critical play for a Bills defense that had struggled to get Miami off the field; the Dolphins converted 10 of 15 third-down opportunities.

“Ten of 10 times if we are looking at that same thing, I think I’d still try to work that timing of hitting that,” Tagovailoa said of his fourth interception this season and 10th in 10 games against Buffalo. “I think the linebacker made a great play on that.”

Matt Prater sealed the win on Buffalo's next possession by hitting a 48-yard field goal. He yanked a 39-yard attempt wide left in the second quarter.

Tagovailoa finished 23 of 34 for 146 yards with touchdown passes to Waddle and Tyreek Hill. Ollie Gordon scored on a 2-yard run.

“I wouldn’t say there was an emphasis to prove anything to anyone,” Tagovailoa said. “I would say there was an emotion of wanting to get this thing right for each other.”

The Dolphins scored first for the first time this season but went three-and-out on each of their next two drives. Miami’s defense also had difficulty containing the Bills, who scored on three of their first four possessions. Buffalo led 21-14 after Cook's TD run early in the third quarter.

The game turned with 10 minutes remaining and the score tied at 21.

With Buffalo punting from midfield on fourth-and-7, Miami defensive tackle Zach Sieler was flagged for roughing punter Cameron Johnston.

“I’ve got to be better. I can’t make stupid errors like that,” Sieler said.

The 15-yard penalty put Buffalo at the Miami 36 and five plays later, Allen hit Khalil Shakir for a 15-yard, go-ahead TD with 7:17 left.

Dalton Kincaid also scored on a 20-yard catch, and rookie tight end Jackson Hawes scored his first career TD on a 5-yard pass that Allen released with a flick of the wrist while on the run.

Dolphins: CB Jason Marshall hurt his hamstring in the second quarter and did not return. ... The Dolphins elevated kicker Riley Patterson from the practice squad for a season-maximum third time, which means Miami must decide whether to cut him or sign him to the active roster. He’s filling in for Jason Sanders, who's on injured reserve with a hip injury and isn't eligible to return until Week 5.

Bills: CB Taron Johnson returned after missing one game with a quadriceps injury.

Dolphins: Host the AFC East rival New York Jets in a Monday night game on Sept. 29.

Bills: Continue their three-game homestand against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 28.

