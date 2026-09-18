Jon Rahm shoots 78-77 and in last place at BMW PGA Championship

VIRGINIA WATER, England — Jon Rahm will miss the cut at the BMW PGA Championship after shooting 78-77 at Wentworth, leaving him in last place Friday among the 140 players to play the first 36 holes in the European tour’s flagship event.

Rahm’s 6-over 78 in the first round on Thursday was his highest score in a non-major since a 78 in the opening round of the Andalucia Masters in 2021.

A day later, the Spaniard hit his first shot — a drive at No. 9 — into a bunker and went on to make five bogeys and a double on the way to a 77.

Rahm was 21 shots off the clubhouse lead, held by Adam Scott (67) and Filippo Cello (66) on 10 under, midway through the second round.

Rahm has never finished last in his nearly 100 events on the European tour, British broadcaster Sky Sports said.

The two-time major champion, who finished tied for 23rd at the Irish Open on Sunday, is one of the biggest stars in LIV Golf, the breakaway circuit that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week with more than $500 million in debt.

Rahm was among the leading four creditors listed in the filing.

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