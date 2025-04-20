Westbrook fuels Nuggets' comeback to edge Clippers 112-110 in OT in teams' NBA playoff opener

DENVER — (AP) — Russell Westbrook, whose late-game follies hung over the Denver Nuggets as they navigated the stunning dismissals of coach Michael Malone and GM Calvin Booth on the eve of the playoffs, came up clutch against his former team in crunch time Saturday.

“That's who he is,” Nikola Jokic said after watching Westbrook hit an uncontested corner 3-pointer to give Denver a two-point lead late in regulation and then knocking the inbounds pass away from — and off of — James Harden with 9.6 seconds left in overtime to help seal Denver's 112-110 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

“I just know that (inbounds) play,” from being there the previous two seasons, Westbrook said.

Westbrook had plenty to do with L.A.'s whopping 20 turnovers, including an uncharacteristic seven from Kawhi Leonard.

“Russ is Russ,” interim coach David Adelman said after improving to 4-0. “Defensively, he's absolutely incredible. He was playing free safety out there. I thought a lot of the reasons why the turnovers happened, even if it wasn't him forcing it, (was) just the way he was roaming around and impacting the game.

“And then offensively ... he attacked," Adelman said. “We maybe could have pulled it out and executed. But that's what Russ does. I don't think he's going to change after 17 years. If he sees somebody in front of him 1-on-1, he's going to attack. And then he made an enormous 3.”

Jokic scored 29 points and finished one rebound shy of a triple-double. Aaron Gordon added 25 points and Jamal Murray 21 as the Nuggets overcame a 15-point first-half deficit to power past the hottest team entering the playoffs.

The No. 5 seed Clippers' loss was their first since March 30 at Cleveland. They rolled into the playoffs having won 18 of 21, including their last eight.

“If you turn over 20 times against the team that is No. 1 in offensive transition, then you’re gonna lose the game,” lamented Clippers coach Tyronn Lue.

Harden led the Clippers with 32 points. Leonard added 22 and Ivica Zubac had 21.

Leonard shrugged off the loss, saying the team’s mood was “still good. Just Game 1. You know, Denver’s a good team, especially at home. Still got Game 2.”

That’s Monday night at Ball Arena.

Adelman said the key to the late comeback was actually when Denver closed the second quarter on a 13-2 run to pull to 53-49 at halftime.

“It felt like one of those games where you’re just slowly crawling uphill,” Adelman said.

And Westbrook was leading the way, coming up big despite missing 12 of 17 shots overall.

“A lot of people put a lot of emphasis on missing so many shots,” Westbrook said. “But in the playoffs, all you need to do is just win the game. I don't give a damn about how many shots you miss, make. Just make winning basketball plays defensively, offensively.”

And he did just that.

