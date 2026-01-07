Jim Harbaugh predicts brother John will return to NFL coaching soon but he hopes it's in the NFC

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The NFL is down one Harbaugh in its coaching ranks, although Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh doesn't expect his older brother to be out of a job for long.

“He’ll be a head coach next year,” Jim Harbaugh said Wednesday. “We’ll be playing against him in some form or fashion.”

John Harbaugh was fired as coach of the Baltimore Ravens a day earlier after 18 seasons that included a Super Bowl championship in which he famously beat Jim, who coached the San Francisco 49ers at the time. The Ravens were 8-9 and missed the playoffs this season.

Jim Harbaugh will guide the visiting Chargers (11-6) against the New England Patriots (14-3) in the AFC wild card game on Sunday.

Asked if he was surprised at his brother's dismissal, Jim Harbaugh said, “Yeah, as were many.”

“John Harbaugh’s the best coach I know, the best coach I’ve ever seen. I’m his brother, so I might be biased,” a smiling Jim Harbaugh said.

John Harbaugh went 193-124 in Baltimore, including the postseason. He led the Ravens to the AFC championship game four times, including their Super Bowl season.

“It’s great seeing that kind of outpouring of support,” Jim Harbaugh said. “It’s so cool to see all my brother’s accomplishments and be recognized for that.”

John Harbaugh certainly isn't alone on the NFL's unemployment line. The league has seven head coaching jobs open, including AFC spots in Cleveland, Las Vegas, Tennessee and of course, Baltimore. The available NFC jobs are in Arizona, Atlanta and New York.

“As I told him, whatever team he goes to is going to be formidable,” Jim Harbaugh said. “Just hope it’s in the NFC.”

John Harbaugh, older than Jim by 15 months, is 3-0 coaching against his younger brother.

“He'll be attacking with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind the next opportunity,” Jim Harbaugh said.

