Jets quarterback Justin Fields returns a day after dislocating toe, but doesn't practice

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — (AP) — Justin Fields was back on the field for the New York Jets, but he didn't practice Friday — still a welcome sight for fans who were nervously holding their breath 24 hours earlier.

The quarterback dislocated a toe on his right foot early in practice Thursday and was carted from the field to the facility, where he had multiple tests before the team announced the diagnosis. Coach Aaron Glenn said Fields will be day to day and the Jets won't rush him back into practice.

“It is early, but also we want to make sure we get as many reps as we can with him,” Glenn said Friday after the team's first practice of training camp with fans in attendance. “So when he’s ready to come back, we’ll make sure he’s out on the field, make sure he’s getting those reps. Now, he’s going to be in meetings, he’s going to be in all those things.

"But for the most part, man, we’re going to work together and make sure it’s collaborative as far as when he gets back on the field.”

Fields wore his helmet as he spent most of practice on the sideline and with the rest of the offense while appearing to walk without a noticeable limp. Veteran backup Tyrod Taylor led the offense during practice, with Adrian Martinez and rookie Brady Cook also receiving snaps.

Fields was hurt when a teammate stepped on his foot while he threw an incomplete pass to Jeremy Ruckert on his fifth play of team drills. The quarterback sat on the grass for a few moments before getting up and limping badly to the sideline while helped by a trainer. He then sat in the passenger seat of a cart that took him from the field to the facility, where he got up and walked under his own power.

In the hours before the Jets confirmed the nature and severity of the injury, social media was buzzing about whether Fields could miss significant time.

“The huge storm that was created really made no sense,” Glenn said. “And I think that’s a lesson for all of us of, guys, let’s just wait until we get the diagnosis. And I will not BS you, all right? I will tell you exactly what it is and we’ll move on. So that shouldn’t happen again.”

Fields is in his first season with the Jets after playing last year in Pittsburgh. He spent his first three NFL seasons in Chicago after being the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 draft out of Ohio State. Among the attributes that made him attractive to New York, which signed him to a two-year, $40 million deal in March, is his ability to make plays with his legs — something Glenn isn't concerned will be compromised by the injury.

“If Justin gets back to practice, that means he’s ready to go,” Glenn said. “So he’s going to be himself and I’m not going to hold him back from being himself. Now, the thing is we don’t want anybody to step on his toe, but he has to be himself when he’s out there because, to me, I try to make sure practice emulates games as much as possible. So I want him to be himself as he’s going through his practice.”

In the meantime, Taylor — who turns 36 on Aug. 3 and is the Jets' oldest player on the roster — will continue to work with the starting offense. He had a very solid practice until the final period, when the session ended on an interception by Andre Cisco.

“Justin is a brother of mine and I've been knowing him before he got here,” Taylor said, adding that the two often train together. “First and foremost, I wanted to make sure he was mentally good and physically good. I know that's tough and it's unfortunate in this game that we play that injuries happen, so you never want to see that happen to anyone, especially someone you know personally.”

