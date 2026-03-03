Jets place franchise tag on running back Breece Hall before the deadline, AP source says

The New York Jets placed the franchise tag on running back Breece Hall, while several other teams decide whether to use the tag on potential free agents before Tuesday's deadline.

A person familiar with the decision said the Jets placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Hall, guaranteeing him a one-year contract worth about $14.3 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn't been announced.

SNY first reported the decision.

Hall is the third player to get the tag this offseason with Dallas receiver George Pickens and Atlanta tight end Kyle Pitts getting them well before the deadline.

Players getting the tag can still be signed to an offer sheet once free agency officially starts March 11, but their current teams would have five days to match the offer or receive two first-round picks as compensation.

Among the other possible tag candidates are Indianapolis' Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce, Cincinnati edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, Seattle's Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker III and Chargers edge rusher Odafe Oweh.

The three tags so far this year surpass last year's total of two, which was the fewest since 1994, according to the NFL. There had been an average of more than nine franchise tags handed out each year from 2020-24.

Hall, who turns 25 in May, was a second-round pick in the 2022 draft out of Iowa State, but didn’t receive a contract extension last offseason as first-rounders Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson did. That caused some uncertainty about Hall’s future with the franchise, and he was mentioned in trade rumors leading up to last year’s deadline.

But coach Aaron Glenn insisted the Jets wanted to keep Hall as the engine of their offense. New York planned to use a three-running back approach with Hall, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis sharing carries, but Allen injured a knee and landed on injured reserve and Davis remained a clear No. 2.

The Jets, with new offensive coordinator Frank Reich, will be looking for a new quarterback this offseason but the franchise tag on Hall gives New York the chance to keep the playmaking running back in its backfield while also trying to negotiate a contract extension.

Hall rushed for a career-high 1,065 yards in 2025 despite missing the final game with a knee ailment, becoming the first Jets player to top 1,000 yards rushing in a season since Chris Ivory in 2015. Hall has 1,000 yards from scrimmage in three straight seasons, just the sixth player — and fifth running back — in franchise history to accomplish that feat.

Only one running back in the NFL is scheduled to make at least $14 million in cash next season with 2024 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley set to be paid $16.75 million from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pickens' tag is worth about $27.3 million for next season as the Cowboys look to retain him after acquiring him in a deal from Pittsburgh last offseason.

Pickens, who turns 25 on Wednesday, had career highs in catches (93), yards receiving (1,429) and touchdowns (nine) for one of the best offenses in the NFL last season. Dallas had one of the worst defenses in the league and finished 7-9-1, missing the playoffs for the second year in a row.

Pitts' tag is worth about $15 million for next season. The fourth overall pick in the 2021 draft earned second-team All-Pro honors after he had a career-high 88 receptions and five touchdowns last season. His 928 receiving yards were the second most among NFL tight ends, behind only Arizona's Trey McBride.

Teams can sign players on the franchise tags to long-term deals between now and July 15, otherwise players can only play on one-year deals for 2026.

AP Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. contributed to this report

