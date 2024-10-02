Jets' Lazard expects NFL to fine him over gun-like celebration

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard expects to be fined by the NFL for his celebration after a catch against Denver last Sunday that included what officials deemed to be a gun-like gesture.

“It’s something that’s very silly,” he said Wednesday. “Very, very silly.”

The wide receiver said his coaches have talked to him about it, but added he has received “zero clarification from the NFL” on the 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for which he was called.

Lazard caught a 12-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers in the third quarter of the Jets' loss to Denver when, while sitting on the turf, he signaled for a first down by flicking his hands in a gun-like motion.

“It’s very unfortunate that I’m the victim of this situation,” he said. “But it is what it is and it’s part of the NFL and it’s a part of the entertainment factor.”

The NFL has warned players to not make "violent gestures." Atlanta wide receiver Drake London was fined $14,069 for an unsportsmanlike conduct/violent gesture for a gun-like touchdown celebration in a recent game. Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers was also recently fined $28,128 for two gun-like celebrations after a score.

Lazard suggested he could reach out to the NFL Players Association or have the Jets' coaches contact the officials because of a weekly e-mail that's sent that includes missed calls and corrections.

Lazard said if he’s fined for his gesture, “they’re definitely going to exempt it” because he said “it wouldn’t make sense to fine someone for something that you never warned them (about).”

He compared it to implementing new driving rules without informing people.

“Like if you’re driving down the street with only one hand and you never told me that I can only drive with two hands, you can’t give me a (ticket),” Lazard said. "That’s not fair. That’s not a lawful democracy, in that sense.

"But yeah, I expect the NFL to fine me, just from the history of situations like this.”

