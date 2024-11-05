Jerry Jones says Dak Prescott likely out at least 4 games with IR move because of hamstring injury

FRISCO, Texas — (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is likely to miss at least four games with a move to injured reserve because of his strained hamstring, owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday.

Prescott sustained the injury in the second half of a 27-21 loss to Atlanta. The Cowboys (3-5) play NFC East rival Philadelphia (6-2) on Sunday, the second of four consecutive games against winning teams.

“It's an extended period of time here,” Jones said on his radio show. “I wouldn't dare make a prediction when it could be. We'll see kind of how his rehab goes.”

Cooper Rush will replace Prescott, just as he did when the Cowboys went 4-1 in 2022 with Prescott out after breaking a thumb in a loss in the season opener. Rush also won a game in 2021 filling in for the 2016 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Prescott's extended absence is another setback in a season full of them for the Cowboys, who are on their first three-game losing streak since 2020. Dallas played the last 11 games of that 6-10 season without Prescott after he broke an ankle.

“There’s no question that Dak’s injury is setback,” Jones said. “But we’ve seen Cooper do it. We know what we need to do, the strategies on the offense. We just need to come together game by game, use all of our players to the extent that it helps us.”

Jones said he expected two-time All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons to return against the Eagles after missing four games with a high ankle sprain. Coach Mike McCarthy has said Parsons would likely practice Wednesday for the first time since the injury.

Asked if the Cowboys would be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline, Jones said, “We’re buying and not selling.” He added that a receiver was coming in a trade.

A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that Dallas was acquiring receiver Jonathan Mingo from Carolina.

Dallas gets a seventh-round pick, and the Panthers get a fourth-rounder in next year's draft.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move hasn't been announced.

