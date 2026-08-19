Jaguars are acquiring guard Daniel Faalele from the Giants for a draft pick, AP source says

NEW YORK — The Jacksonville Jaguars are acquiring guard Daniel Faalele from the New York Giants for an undisclosed late-round 2027 draft pick, according to a person with knowledge of the trade.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal had not been finalized. Newsday was first to report the agreement.

Jacksonville gets much-needed help on the offensive line, where it has been dealing with a rash of injuries.

Right guard Patrick Mekari recently had back surgery to alleviate a lingering issue and could start the season on short-term injured reserve, and starting right tackle Cole Van Lanen (knee) is on the physically unable to perform list. Backups Chuma Edoga, Walker Little and rookie Emmanuel Pregnon also have missed time recently in training camp, although Pregnon has since returned to practice.

Faalele had been taking second-team snaps at Giants training camp but lost his best chance at a starting role when the team selected Francis "Sisi" Mauigoa with the 10th pick and planned to make him a guard.

Faalele, 26, started all 17 games for now-Giants coach John Harbaugh with Baltimore each of the past two seasons. He played in 71 NFL games, all with the Ravens, since debuting in 2022, and was one of several players who followed Harbaugh to New York.

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AP Pro Football Writer Mark Long in Jacksonville, Florida, contributed to this report.

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