Jags' Tyson Campbell signs a 4-year, $76.5 million contract extension on eve of camp, AP source says

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell signed a four-year, $76.5 million contract extension Tuesday that includes up to $53.4 million guaranteed, a person familiar with negotiations said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side released details of the deal, which came on the eve of training camp.

Campbell is the third Jacksonville player to sign an extension in the past four months, following pass rusher Josh Hines-Allen and quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The moves come amid owner Shad Khan's mandate to stop building the team through free agency and start developing and re-signing draft picks.

Hines-Allen was a first-round pick in 2019, Lawrence was the No. 1 overall pick in 2021 and Campbell was a second-rounder (No. 33) that same year.

Campbell has started 42 games in three seasons, tallying 203 tackles and six interceptions. He missed six games last season because of injuries, but general manager Trent Baalke has expressed confidence that Campbell's best years were ahead of him.

Between Campbell, Lawrence (five years, $275 million) and Hines-Allen (five years, $141.25 million), the Jaguars have committed nearly $500 million to three key starters, including $272.8 million guaranteed over the next five years.

