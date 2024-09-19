Italy's Luna Rossa eliminates American Magic from the America's Cup

BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli eliminated NYYC American Magic on Thursday and advanced to the challenger’s final of the America’s Cup.

Luna Rossa won the series 5-3 after a flawless and fast regatta where the Italian yacht finished a minute ahead of its American rival.

Luna Rossa had led the series 4-0 before American Magic made it interesting by scoring three consecutive victories.

INEOS Britannia awaits the Italian yacht in the Louis Vuitton Cup challenger's final that will begin on Sept. 26. The winner will face defending champion Team Emirates New Zealand in the America's Cup final next month.

