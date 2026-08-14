Islam Makhachev aims for UFC record 17th straight win in title defense

PHILADELPHIA — Islam Makhachev seemingly took offense and cut off a question about Ian Machado Garry potentially serving as his toughest challenger to date.

“No, it's not going to be my biggest challenge,” Makhachev said. “He's just good, you know? I give him respect. He has good skills. But everybody knows my game.”

Fight fans know Makhachev as a two-division champion and reigning title holder at 170 pounds.

They might soon know Makhachev as the fighter with the longest winning streak in UFC history.

Makhachev can indeed topple Anderson Silva and set the UFC record for most consecutive wins at 17 should he defeat Machado Garry in the main event title fight at UFC 330 on Saturday night in Philadelphia.

Makhachev (28-1) has not lost since UFC 192 in 2015 and has gone on from that defeat to win the UFC lightweight title in 2022. He made four straight successful title defenses before he surrendered the title. Makhachev won the welterweight crown in his first attempt when he beat Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 in November 2025.

The win put Makhachev on par with Silva, a Hall of Famer who won a championship match in UFC's first Philadelphia show in 2009.

Makhachev joined a short list in UFC history — the company was founded in 1993 — of male fighters who won championships in two weight classes. The others: Henry Cejudo, Daniel Cormier, Randy Couture, Georges St-Pierre, B.J. Penn, Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Alex Pereira and Ilia Topuria.

The 34-year-old Makhachev is smart enough to know that, even as a heavy betting favorite to defend his title, Machado Garry is more than “just good."

Machado Garry (17-1) just might be the biggest threat yet to end Makhachev's winning streak and walk out of Philadelphia as the new champion. His only career loss came in a 2024 decision, and he rebounded with two straight wins that thrust the Irishman into a title fight against Makhachev.

“For me to go out there against him, who many consider to be a generational talent, they're starting to talk about him in the GOAT conversation,” Machado Garry said, “for me to go out there and have that as the challenge that I have to go out there and beat to prove I'm not only the champion of the world, but I really truly am the best on the planet, that's what I want.”

Machado Garry lacks a finishing punch but has enough of a versatile skill set to win the bulk of his fights by decision. He is not the near the elite level of wrestler of Makhachev and has to stay on his feet to keep the fight in his favor. Machado Garry does have about 4 inches in height and reach to the challenger.

“He acts like he's a bad boy,” Makhachev said. “We will make him humble. We will make him a good guy.”

Mackenzie Dern defends 115-pound title against Gillian Robertson

Mackenzie Dern (16-5-0) is set for her first title defense after she won the vacant strawweight belt in her last fight at UFC 321.

She already had to make one adjustment as the champ.

“It's definitely a little bit different doing the faceoffs with the belt in my hand,” Dern said. “I'm like, how do I shake her hand? Just getting used to having the belt over my shoulder most of the week during fight week.”

Gillian Robertson (17-8) holds the record for the most UFC submission wins by a woman and has won five straight fights going back to 2024. Robertson has won five straight bouts and six of seven overall since returning to the strawweight division and she is tied with Amanda Nunes for the most overall finishes on the women’s side of the sport with 10.

New kind of Broad Street Bullies set to usher in UFC's return to Philadelphia

UFC is running only its third numbered card in Philadelphia.

UFC 101 was held in August 2009, and UFC 133 was in August 2011.

Justin Gaethje, who won the lightweight title in the main event of the June card at the South Lawn of the White House in front of President Donald Trump, beat Edson Barboza in a 2019 Fight Night event on ESPN.

Barboza is back on Saturday's 330 card and fights Esteban Ribovics in a lightweight bout.

Machado Garry thought his title fight deserved a location more associated with big-time UFC bouts such as Las Vegas. He came around to Philadelphia once he brushed up on the city's fight history — though boxing is more the name of the game, and the city boasts statues of Joe Frazier and the fictional Rocky Balboa.

“Philadelphia is going to have a special place in my heart come Saturday night for the rest of my life because it's where I'm going to win a world title,” Machado Garry said.

One fight of note on the main card includes Dustin Stoltzfus, a native of Amish country in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, taking on Mansur Abdul-Malik in a middleweight bout.

“I love this area,” Stoltzfus said. “Less Philadelphia. I'm more of a country bumpkin from Lancaster."

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