Infantino open to an independent FIFA governance review after backlash over failed project

MEXICO CITY — FIFA President Gianni Infantino has indicated he'd be open to an independent review of its governance system and signaled a willingness to consider reforms.

Facing intense scrutiny and criticism following the failure of the " FIFA Forward Enterprise " (FFE) project, Infantino sent a letter on Monday outlining this proposal to all FIFA Council members and the 211 member associations ahead of the next FIFA Council meeting scheduled for Oct. 15.

“I will ask the Council whether it wishes to commission an external, independent assessment of FIFA’s current governance framework for major strategic initiatives and to recommend potential improvements,” Infantino stated in his letter, which was seen by The Associated Press.

“I will propose that the Council establish a direct, structured, and time-bound consultation with the confederations and member associations on how to further strengthen FIFA’s decision-making processes,” he added.

Backlash over private investors plan

Under the FIFA Forward Enterprise concept, private investors would have purchased shares in the World Cup and other competitions.

However, the project leaked publicly sooner than Infantino had anticipated, sparking sharp criticism and creating a rift among member associations. Some of the most high-profile members — including several from European soccer body UEFA — withdrew their support for Infantino.

“The proposal entered the public domain before FIFA’s planned institutional process had been completed and before it could be presented in full to the Council and the member associations. I recognize that, without full context, this caused concern and created the impression that decisions had already been taken. They had not,” Infantino said in the letter.

Legal pressure, strategic ambitions

The fallout has escalated beyond internal disagreement. Last month, UEFA started drafting criminal charges against Infantino in U.S. courts regarding the FFE plan, requesting the release of all relevant documents.

Despite the controversy, Infantino continues to champion the goal of generating more revenue for world football’s governing body.

“Withdrawing this proposal does not diminish our ambition or our responsibility to reinvest a greater share of the fruits of FIFA’s success into football. We will continue to explore sustainable ways to increase FIFA’s resources,” Infantino added. “What changes is not the ambition, but the strength of the process.”

This governance crisis comes at a crucial political time for FIFA’s leadership. In March 2027, the 56-year-old FIFA chief will run for office for a fourth time, while any prospective rivals have until Nov. 18 to submit a candidate to challenge him.

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