Indiana-Wisconsin game delayed after fire alarm prompts arena evacuation

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — (AP) — The Indiana-Wisconsin men’s basketball game was delayed midway through the second half on Tuesday night after a fire alarm went off in Assembly Hall, prompting the arena to be evacuated.

The alarm sounded 25 seconds after John Blackwell made back-to-back layups for Wisconsin, tying the game at 54 with 10:06 remaining.

Fans began filing back into Assembly Hall after about 20 minutes, and play resumed after a five-minute warmup.

