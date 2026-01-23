Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza officially declares for the NFL draft and could be the No. 1 pick

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Las Vegas Raiders are on the clock, and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza is officially available.

Mendoza formally declared for the NFL draft Friday and could be headed to the Raiders with the No. 1 pick in April. Mendoza led Indiana to a 16-0 season and its first national championship with a 27-21 victory against Miami on Monday night.

"Let's get to work," Mendoza wrote in a social media post that included a highlight video. "I'm humbled to announce that I am officially declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft!"

The junior completed 72% of his passes this season for 3,535 yards, with 41 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for seven scores. He played some of his best football in the College Football Playoff, with eight TD passes and no picks. He ran for a score against the Hurricanes, turning a fourth-and-4 play into a 12-yard scamper that proved to be a pivotal moment in the game. It extended Indiana’s lead to 24-14 in the fourth quarter.

Mendoza’s decision to turn pro was widely considered a mere formality. The Hoosiers seemingly tipped his NFL intentions when they signed TCU quarterback Josh Hoover during the open transfer portal window.

Mendoza is considered the clearcut top QB in the draft after Oregon's Dante Moore announced he would return to school for the 2026 season. And the Raiders desperately need better quarterback play.

Las Vegas went 3-14 in 2025 and clinched the No. 1 overall pick with a loss to the New York Giants in Week 17. And the franchise will have a new coach after firing veteran Pete Carroll after one season.

