Hurricanes make another big pre-NHL trade deadline move. They got Kuznetsov from the Capitals

The Carolina Hurricanes made another big move on NHL trade deadline day by acquiring center Evgeny Kuznetsov from the Washington Capitals.

About 12 hours after landing scoring winger Jake Guentzel from Pittsburgh in a blockbuster deal, the Hurricanes kicked off Friday by sending a 2025 third-round pick to Washington for Kuznetsov. Washington is retaining half of his salary through next season — a cap hit of $7.8 million with $8 million due in 2024-25.

Kuznetsov, 31, cleared waivers last weekend upon being able to practice after receiving care from the player assistance program. He cleared waivers in being demoted to the minors, with Capitals GM Brian MacLellan saying he would attempt to trade the player who led Washington in scoring during its run to win the 2018 Stanley Cup.

“Evgeny is a high-level playmaker who will add to our offensive firepower,” Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell said. “He brings even more playoff experience to our lineup, and we’re excited to give him a fresh start in Carolina.”

There remain numerous players who are in position to be dealt before the deadline, with much of the focus on goalies. Calgary’s Jacob Markstrom, Montreal’s Jake Allen and Boston’s Linus Ullmark are among the candidates being shopped. One goalie deal on Friday had St. Louis sending Malcolm Subban to Columbus for future considerations.

The Capitals might not be done with Nic Dowd, Charlie Lindgren and Max Pacioretty considered to be on the market. Other trade candidates include New Jersey’s Tyler Toffoli, Arizona’s Matt Dumba and Jason Tucker, and Buffalo’s Kyle Okposo and Erik Johnson.

The Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings are the only teams among the top 12 Stanley Cup favorites not to make a significant addition over the past several weeks.

Kuznetsov had a tumultuous tenure in Washington since 2018, including persistent trade rumors that finally culminated in sending him to Carolina to chase another championship.

If Kuznetsov helps the Hurricanes win it all for the second time in franchise history, they would send first- and fifth-round picks in this year's draft to Pittsburgh to complete the deal for Guentzel, a pending free agent who has twice been a 20-goal scorer.

Kuznetsov was already in North Carolina prior to the deal, practicing with the American Hockey League's Hershey Bears in preparation for their game at Charlotte on Friday night. He could be back in the U.S. capital soon, when the Hurricanes visit Washington on March 22.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.