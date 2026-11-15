Hopkins scores in the 89th minute to give Current a 2-1 win over Gothan FC in NWSL semifinal

NEW YORK — Haley Hopkins scored the go-ahead goal in the 89th minute and the Kansas City Current earned a spot in the National Women's Soccer League final with 2-1 victory over defending champion Gotham FC in the semifinals on Sunday.

Midfielder Croix Bethune also scored for the Current, who will face the Washington Spirit next Saturday at Audi Stadium in Washington.

The Spirit defeated the Utah Royals 2-1 in the other semifinal on Saturday.

Bethune earned a dangerous free kick at the top of the box by drawing a foul on Gotham's Denise O’Sullivan. Bethune curled her free kick around the wall and into the net in the 20th minute.

The home side leveled the match on an own goal by Current defender Laney Rouse off a cross into the box from Gotham forward Midge Purce in the 69th minute.

Goalkeeper Lorena attempted to come off her line and was unable to make a play on the ball. It was the second own goal for Gotham in the playoffs after their 1-0 win over Seattle Reign in the quarterfinals.

Hopkins left-footed volley for the winner struck off the top of the bar and over the line on a set piece delivery from Current defender Izzy Rodriguez at the top of the box.

“I was unmarked and trying to hold my line,” Hopkins said. “Thank God I wasn’t offside, just trying to play the ball across, and ended up in the back of the net.”

Although Kansas City had the disadvantage in possession with just 35%, the team had the advantage in total shots (11-6) and shots on goal (3-0).

“I’m happy that we’ve played all year and stuck together, and we’ve become a real team,” coach Chris Armas said. “Now, we’re one of the two teams standing. That’s what I’m most happy about.”

Gotham FC generated 11 shots combined in both playoff matches and did not record one on target in all 180 minutes and stoppage time.

Initially listed as questionable due to injury, Gotham midfielders Jaelin Howell (ankle) started the match and Rose Lavelle (neck) came on at the beginning of the second half.

Amid concerns about the quality of the playing surface at Gotham's Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, the match was moved to the much smaller Icahn Stadium in Manhattan with a capacity of 5,000.

The start of the match was delayed by some 20 minutes because the broadcast of the No. 3 Southern California vs. No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball game ran long.

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