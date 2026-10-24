Hoover's TD run lifts No. 6 Indiana to 13-6 OT win at Michigan, its 1st win at Big House since 1967

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Josh Hoover had a 4-yard touchdown run in overtime and No. 6 Indiana kept Michigan out of the end zone in a 13-6 win on Saturday.

The defending national champion Hoosiers (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) avoided losing two straight for the first time in three years with coach Curt Cignetti — and won at the Big House for the first time since 1967.

The Wolverines (4-3, 1-3) started quarterback Tommy Carr and sat Bryce Underwood, but the freshman didn't fare as well as he did last week coming off the bench in a win over Penn State.

Carr lost a fumble on an ill-advised pitch in the first quarter and was picked off in the second half. He took sacks in the second and third quarters that led to missed field goals, including a 32-yard kick after advancing to the Indiana 1.

Michigan reached the Hoosiers 3 in the final minute of regulation when Carr was sacked for a fourth time, leading to a 26-yard field goal as time expired.

Hoover struggled, too, until making a 21-yard pass to Brock Schott on the first snap of overtime that set up his touchdown.

With a chance to send the game to a second overtime, Michigan advanced to the Indiana 13 and Carr threw an incomplete pass that hit the turf in front of Salesi Moa just outside of the end zone.

Carr was 20 of 32 for 167 yards with an interception and a fumble. He is the grandson of College Football Hall of Famers and the brother of Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr, who attended the game while his team had the weekend off.

The takeaway

Indiana: Hoover was 8 of 18 for 81 yards and threw an interception in the third quarter, setting up Michigan for a field goal, and Cignetti said the quarterback isn't completely healthy.

Michigan: With Carr or Underwood at quarterback, the offense is struggling on the ground and through the air.

Up next

Indiana: Hosts Minnesota.

Michigan: Plays at Rutgers on Saturday.

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