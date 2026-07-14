Hilton Grand Vacations fires employee who sent racial slur via social media to Aces’ Chelsea Gray

LAS VEGAS — Hilton Grand Vacations has fired an employee who sent a racial slur via social media to Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray following the team's 109-75 loss to the Indiana Fever on Sunday.

The 33-year-old Gray posted the message she received that included a racial slur on her Instagram story on Monday. Hilton Grand Vacations confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday that the individual who messaged Gray is no longer employed with Hilton Grand Vacations.

“The person responsible for posting this information is no longer with the company,” Hilton Grand Vacations said in a statement. “His behavior was in violation of multiple company policies and does not reflect our company’s values in any way.”

The Aces did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In March, the WNBA and its players’ union agreed on a transformational new collective bargaining agreement. It sought to enhance security, improve technological support, reinforce mental health resources, enforce a stronger fan code of conduct and protect players through an anti-hate campaign.

But, the harassment Gray faced comes in the aftermath of Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas saying she also received racial slurs. Thomas said she received death threats as well following her one-game suspension after she made contact with her fist to Caitlin Clark's throat during a 111-109 win against the Fever.

Thomas also criticized WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert for not doing more to protect the league's players when she spoke with reporters in June at the team's practice facility.

"It's unfortunate that it's come to this over basketball," Thomas said. "A lot of us — myself included — didn't even know the play took place until after the game. Now we're being painted as thugs. There's death threats out on us. It's really unacceptable. It's something that needs to change in this league and I'm just really sick and tired of it."

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