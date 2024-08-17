Hideki Matsuyama surges to a 5-shot lead in steamy Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama pulled away from a crowded field Saturday with a 6-under 64, giving him a five-shot lead over Nick Dunlap in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the postseason opener where the focus began to shift toward players trying to extend their season.

Matsuyama quickly atoned for an early bogey by drilling a 3-wood over the water to 15 feet and making the eagle putt. He kept adding birdies the rest of the day in more steamy weather and no one could stay with him.

Denny McCarthy, who was tied for the 36-hole lead with Matsuyama, put four bogeys on his card before registering his first birdie. Sam Burns had only five pars — and a broken driver — in his round of 70 to fall back. Scottie Scheffler lost ground with a few suspect chips and was seven shots behind after a 69.

Matsuyama was at 17-under 193 and in position to capture his first FedEx Cup playoff event.

But this postseason opener was all about moving on. The top 50 advance to the BMW Championship next week outside Denver and will be assured of getting into all the $20 million signature events next year.

Viktor Hovland took a big step toward that with a 66, leaving him in third place and six shots behind Matsuyama. Jordan Spieth's season effectively ended when he made two double bogeys in his round of 74, leaving him in 69th place against a 70-man field.

Will Zalatoris came into the postseason at No. 49 and shot 67 on Saturday. He was tied for sixth and all but assured of staying well inside the top 50.

Among those on the bubble to advance going into Sunday are Justin Rose and Adam Scott. Rose is No. 55 in the FedEx Cup and is tied for ninth after 54 holes at the TPC Southwind. He shot 71 on Saturday after making double bogey on the last hole.

Scott is at No. 46. He shot 68 and was projected inside the top 50 going into the last day.

