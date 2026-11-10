Hellebuyck says incidents 'more than online death threats' led him to ask the Jets to trade him

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Connor Hellebuyck said Tuesday incidents that were "more than online death threats" cemented his decision to ask for a trade from the Winnipeg Jets.

Speaking to reporters there for the first time since being dealt to New Jersey on Oct. 23, the goaltender said his family experienced "a few moments that I don't want to see happen again." He added he wanted to keep the details of the incidents private.

“There was some moments and some things that happened to my family that, for me, crossed the line and as a husband and a father, I felt made that decision very certain," Hellebuyck said. "I needed to be a good husband and a good father and do what’s best for my family and my career.”

Hellebuyck backstopped the U.S. to men's hockey gold at the Milan Cortina Olympics in February. In the aftermath, he attended a White House reception honoring the team, drawing criticism in Canada.

Asked if the fallout played a role in the backlash, Hellebuyck said: I’m sure it did a little bit. I don’t think it matters if it’s fair or not."

“Those are accomplishments that I will never apologize for, and I will never speak negatively about,” the 33-year-old from Michigan said of his Olympic success. “I know the sensitivity about what’s going on between the U.S. and Canada, and I’ve never gotten into politics deep with anyone because I’m a hockey player.”

Hellebuyck said he still has a “strong emotional connection” to Winnipeg, and he doesn’t want what happened to reflect on the city as a whole.

“I grew up here," he said. “I made a lot of connections here. I don’t want anyone to think I don’t love it here.”

Hellebuyck said he was being honest about wanting to play for the Jets for his entire career when he signed a seven-year, $59.5 million contract extension in October 2023. But he said a lot has changed since then, from his family’s comfort in Winnipeg to the team’s competitiveness.

“To the people who feel that I’ve been disloyal, well, there’s also a lot that I was not expecting to happen go on throughout this contract,” he said.

The Devils said Sunday night that Hellebuyck would not play against his former team on Tuesday night, citing a decline in their expected win probability. Hellebuyck has won all five starts he has made since the trade and said he spoke with coach Sheldon Keefe and general manager Sunny Mehta about the situation.

“I’m 14 days into a new team, and they handle their business differently than I’m used to,” Hellebuyck said. “When I went in there and said my piece and said I felt it was my duty to play this game and said ‘I want to play,’ I had a good conversation with (Keefe and Mehta), and I left that conversation understanding where they’re at.”

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