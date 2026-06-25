'Heat hazard' declared for F1's Austrian GP as Europe battles scorching weather

SPIELBERG, Austria — Formula 1 drivers will carry extra cooling gear for this week's Austrian Grand Prix after "heat hazard" rules were activated as hot weather causes disruption across Europe.

It's the first time F1's heat rules, introduced last year, have been used for a race in Europe.

A heat hazard applies when temperatures above 31 degrees C (88 F) are forecast for race day. It can get much hotter inside the cramped cockpits where drivers sit wearing layers of flameproof clothing. A forecast on the F1 website dated Wednesday said the maximum temperature expected for Sunday's race was 32 C.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri predicted the start would be the toughest to handle, without air flowing over the car and cooling the drivers at least a little.

“When you’ve got no air coming in, that’s when it’s the worst," he said.

While Alpine's Pierre Gasly has been running in the heat in his home city of Milan, Piastri has built his own hot-weather training setup in his bathroom.

“I’ve got a few portable heaters and a small bathroom and an exercise bike,” the Australian said. "You can cause yourself a lot of discomfort, a lot of pain by doing that. I do that for the benefit of my performance. Not for pleasure, that’s for sure.”

The FIA declaring the heat hazard on Thursday means drivers either need to use cooling equipment or carry extra weight to ensure there's no competitive advantage from not using the equipment.

Drivers wear vests which pump cooling liquid through a network of tubes, linked to pumping equipment inside the car. Some drivers dislike wearing the equipment because they say it's uncomfortable or distracting.

The FIA started work on cooling technology for drivers after the Qatar Grand Prix in 2023 saw drivers require medical attention after feeling unwell in the heat.

Heat hazard rules were first used at the hot and humid Singapore Grand Prix last year and also for the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

One driver who isn't sweating the heat is Cadillac's Sergio Perez.

“I’m Mexican, so for me this is not too warm," he said. "It makes me laugh that all the Europeans are concerned about this level of heat. But for me it’s pretty average.” Perez said he'll still wear the cooling vest, though.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.