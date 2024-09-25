Harris and Schwellenbach shine as Braves down Mets 5-1 in opener of pivotal series

ATLANTA — (AP) — Michael Harris II had three more hits, including a solo home run and an RBI double, and rookie Spencer Schwellenbach shut down the New York Mets again as the Atlanta Braves cruised to a 5-1 win Tuesday night in the opener of a pivotal three-game series.

“Felt good to come out swinging and get some runs early,” Harris said. “That’s what we did tonight. Pitching was phenomenal from Schwellenbach. We just have to come out and do the same thing the next two days.”

Marcell Ozuna added his 39th home run for Atlanta, which trails the Mets by one game in the National League playoff race with five remaining. New York began the night a half-game ahead of Arizona for the second of three wild cards, while the Braves were 1 1/2 games behind the Diamondbacks.

Arizona hosted San Francisco in a later start.

Schwellenbach (8-7) threw seven strong innings, giving up one run and three hits with four strikeouts. He allowed one run and five hits while striking out 15 batters over 14 innings in two wins against the Mets this season.

“The juices were definitely flowing,” Schwellenbach said. “This is basically the playoffs for us. We need wins.”

Harris finished a triple shy of the cycle and has 13 hits in his last five games. He also made a diving catch in center field to rob Mets rookie Luisangel Acuña of a base hit.

“Good timing,” said Braves manager Brian Snitker. “It is the right time of year to get hot.”

Acuña was playing his first major league game in front of older brother Ronald Acuña Jr., who watched from the Atlanta dugout. The star Braves outfielder and reigning NL MVP is out for the season with a knee injury. The siblings exchanged jerseys before the game.

Luis Severino (11-7) took the loss, giving up four runs in four innings. He permitted seven hits and a walk while striking out five.

New York was coming off a 6-1 homestand.

Mark Vientos hit his 26th home run for the Mets, and Jose Iglesias extended his hitting streak to 17 games.

“We still have a chance to win a series here,” manager Carlos Mendoza said. “We didn’t play well. We didn’t make a play a couple of times. We missed a cutoff man one time. We've got to turn the page. I know it is going to be a story because it is here in Atlanta. We've got to go out and do it.”

The Braves pushed across three runs in the third, when Harris doubled home Orlando Arcia and then scored on a single from Ozzie Albies. With two outs, Ramón Laureano knocked in Albies with a soft single.

Harris extended the lead to 4-0 with a 422-foot homer to left field in the fourth, and Ozuna’s shot made it 5-0 in the fifth.

Heavy rains from Tropical Storm Helene are forecast for the Atlanta area on Wednesday and Thursday, which might make it difficult to get the games in and could potentially force a makeup situation next Monday, one day after the regular season is scheduled to be completed. The Mets are at Milwaukee starting Friday, and the Braves will host the Royals.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: Star shortstop Francisco Lindor missed his eighth straight game with a sore back. He worked out beforehand and was available to pinch hit. Lindor was on deck when the game ended, and Mendoza said the switch-hitter "could be in play for (Wednesday)." Lindor had a bone scan Monday that revealed no structural damage to his back.

Braves: 3B Austin Riley was ruled out for the year after a CT scan Monday showed his broken right hand had not healed sufficiently. Riley was hit by a pitch on Aug. 18 and initially ruled out for six to eight weeks, leaving some hope he could return for the postseason if the Braves make it. ... Snitker said RHP Reynaldo López threw a side session and could be activated from the injured list this week. He is eligible to return Thursday.

UP NEXT

Weather permitting, Mets LHP David Peterson (9-3, 3.08 ERA) will face LHP Chris Sale (18-3, 2.38) in the middle game of the series Wednesday night.

