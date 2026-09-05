Haaland scores again as Man City maintains perfect start to the Premier League season

MANCHESTER, England — Erling Haaland scored his third goal of the season as Manchester City beat Coventry 1-0 to stay at the top of the Premier League on Saturday.

Tottenham picked up its first point of the season with a 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest, and Newcastle remains unbeaten under new coach Matthias Jaissle thanks to a late equalizer from Jacob Ramsey in a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

Crystal Palace twice came back against Fulham to eventually win 3-2 at Craven Cottage for its first points of the campaign while Brighton drew 1-1 with Leeds.

Brentford and Sunderland also drew 1-1.

Story continues below Trending Shorts

___

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

___

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.