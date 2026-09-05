Sports

Haaland scores again as Man City maintains perfect start to the Premier League season

By JAMES ROBSON, Associated Press
Britain Premier League Soccer Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Coventry City in Manchester, England, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson) (Dave Thompson/AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
By JAMES ROBSON, Associated Press

MANCHESTER, England — Erling Haaland scored his third goal of the season as Manchester City beat Coventry 1-0 to stay at the top of the Premier League on Saturday.

Tottenham picked up its first point of the season with a 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest, and Newcastle remains unbeaten under new coach Matthias Jaissle thanks to a late equalizer from Jacob Ramsey in a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

Crystal Palace twice came back against Fulham to eventually win 3-2 at Craven Cottage for its first points of the campaign while Brighton drew 1-1 with Leeds.

Brentford and Sunderland also drew 1-1.

Story continues below Trending Shorts

___

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

___

See AP’s full soccer coverage here

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0

Most Read