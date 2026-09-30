Guardiola says he’s staying 'behind my club' Manchester City despite bombshell charges

BARCELONA, Spain — Pep Guardiola says he’s staying “behind my club” Manchester City after it was found guilty of dozens of financial violations during his coaching tenure in what is widely viewed as the biggest scandal in English soccer history.

While he was in charge from 2016-26, Guardiola's expensively assembled team won six Premier Leagues, the 2023 Champions League and three FA Cups among other trophies.

In his first public comment since an independent panel published its bombshell report on Tuesday, Guardiola wrote on social media Wednesday that he backs the club.

"I want every single Man City fan to know I am here; more than ever. I am, always have been, always will, be behind my club, my owner, my chairman, Ferran, the players, staff, Enzo and you, our unique supporters. Let me be clear: we will get through this together," Guardiola wrote on X. "I love you all."

The post was accompanied by pictures of him in a Man City shirt celebrating with club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, lifting the Champions League trophy, applauding the fans and celebrating the Premier League title in 2023.

City’s alleged financial wrongdoing — made possible in part through what the league said were “sham” commercial deals — was worth more than 900 million pounds ($1.19 billion).

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