Grant Wilson throws 2 TD passes, No. 6 Indiana beats No. 15 USC 27-13

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Grant Wilson came back for his seventh college season because he wanted to win a second national championship.

On Saturday, he kept the defending champions in the title mix.

Wilson threw two touchdown passes in his first start with No. 6 Indiana, Khobie Martin broke a tie with a 1-yard TD run late in the third quarter and two late interceptions helped the Hoosiers preserve a 27-13 victory over No. 15 USC.

“It's been a long time, seven years, and it's just such a blessing to be here with these fans and these players,” said Wilson, who played previously at Fordham and Old Dominion.

Wilson replaced injured starter Josh Hoover at halftime two weeks ago and rallied the Hoosiers (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten, No. 9 CFP) to an overtime win over Minnesota. Coach Curt Cignetti said he made the decision to start Wilson following that win as Hoover continued to recover from a right shoulder injury.

But with Hoover apparently healthy and available, Cignetti stuck with Wilson, who was 17 of 27 for 305 yards with one interception. Cignetti did not say whether Wilson would remain the starter.

“Grant made some good plays, and he left some out there on the field,” Cignetti said. “Now we'll figure out where we are and move forward.”

Indiana's first victory over a Top 25 opponent, by two touchdowns, and the fact they did it with their No. 2 quarterback may help Indiana solidify its postseason resume after sliding five spots in this week's playoff rankings.

Lee Beebe Jr. led the Hoosiers with 16 carries for 71 yards while Martin had 10 carries for 70 yards and the tiebreaking score with 2:39 left in the third quarter. Charlie Becker added a 42-yard TD catch with 3:30 left, making 27-13.

The Trojans (7-3, 4-3, No. 18) needed a win to keep their playoff and Big Ten title hopes alive. But they scored only one TD in five red-zone trips as Jayden Maiava went 26 of 42 for 311 yards and one TD. He was also picked off three times — twice in the fourth quarter, one of those inside the Hoosiers' 5.

“He was a big part of us moving the ball the way we did, and the first interception he made a good decision on,” coach Lincoln Riley said. “But the red-zone (interception), that one really hurt us.”

Wilson connected with Shazz Peterson on a 47-yard pass on Indiana's third play. It set up Wilson's 13-yard TD pass to Brock Schott for a 7-0 lead.

USC answered with a 29-yard field goal and then the offenses bogged down until Indiana turned Maiava's interception into a 21-yard field goal and Maiava capitalized on Wilson's interception with a 51-yard pass to Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and a 7-yard TD pass to Zacharyus Williams on a 7-yard TD pass to tie the score at 10.

After trading short field goals in the third quarter, Martin cashed in with his TD run one play after a replay review denied him a 38-yard TD run and put the ball inside USC's 1.

Becker's score — and the two interceptions — sealed it.

USC receiver Trent Mosley caught nine passes for 130 yards.

The takeaway

USC: Riley's record against ranked opponents on the road dropped to 1-8. The Trojans certainly could have changed those numbers had it not been for the red-zone woes and two missed field goals. Instead, their Big Ten title hopes are probably gone, too.

Indiana: The Hoosiers have struggled offensively in five consecutive games, but they just keep finding ways to win. This was the biggest one of all because a loss may have essentially eliminated them from the conference and playoff title chases.

No problem

USC avoided the travel issues other teams had this weekend because their flight had already taken off Friday when the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights nationwide for several hours.

It wasn't just the football team, either. The school band also made it on time and paraded through the Memorial Stadium parking lots before kickoff as it extended its streak of performing at 490 consecutive games.

Up next

USC: Hosts Maryland next Saturday.

Indiana: At Washington next Saturday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP's full college football coverage here

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.