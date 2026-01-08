Gilgeous-Alexander scores 46 points as Thunder halt rare skid with OT win over Jazz

OKLAHOMA CITY — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 46 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Utah Jazz 129-125 in overtime Wednesday night to snap a two-game losing skid.

Gilgeous-Alexander calmly made a shot from near the free-throw line at the regulation buzzer to force overtime, then scored nine points in the extra period. The reigning MVP increased his streak of games with at least 20 points to 109, the second-longest run in NBA history.

Chet Holmgren had 23 points and 12 rebounds, Jalen Williams scored 17 points and Ajay Mitchell added 16 for defending champion Oklahoma City.

The Thunder had dropped six of their previous 12 after starting the season 24-1. The most significant recent blemish was a 124-97 loss to struggling Charlotte on Tuesday for their second straight loss. The Thunder haven't lost three consecutive regular-season games since April 2024.

Lauri Markkanen had 29 points and 13 rebounds for Utah. Keyonte George added 25 points and 11 assists and Jusuf Nurkic chipped in 15 points and 15 rebounds as the Jazz lost their fifth straight.

Oklahoma City led by 20 in the second quarter, but that margin was trimmed to 58-53 by halftime. Utah started off hot in the second half, and a layup by Nurkic gave the Jazz a 70-69 lead.

Oklahoma City trailed by eight with just over five minutes remaining before chipping away.

A reverse putback by Markkanen with three seconds left in regulation, at the end of the 24-second shot clock, put the Jazz up 114-112. The shot was reviewed and deemed good before Gilgeous-Alexander's clutch shot kept the game going.

Up next

Jazz: Host Dallas on Thursday night.

Thunder: At Memphis on Friday night.

