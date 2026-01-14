Gilgeous-Alexander scores 34 as Thunder top Spurs for first time in four meetings this season

OKLAHOMA CITY — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points, and the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder beat San Antonio 119-98 on Tuesday night to earn their first win in four tries against the Spurs this season.

Jalen Williams added 20 points and Chet Holmgren chipped in eight points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Oklahoma City. The Thunder improved to a league-best 34-7 at the midway point of the season — on pace to match last season’s 68-14 regular-season finish.

Stephon Castle scored 20 points and Victor Wembanyama added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Spurs.

San Antonio started the night in second place behind Oklahoma City in the Western Conference standings. The Spurs announced their presence as a title contender with the three wins over the Thunder in a two-week span last month, but now they have lost six of 10.

Oklahoma City started this season with a 24-1 record, then hit a lull that included the three losses to the Spurs. The Thunder have recovered and now have won four straight.

Oklahoma City won without two starters — top rebounder Isaiah Hartenstein and defensive stopper Lu Dort. The Thunder still held the Spurs to 40% shooting from the floor.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 13 points in the first quarter to help the Thunder take a 32-26 lead. The Thunder led 55-52 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Gilgeous-Alexander scored and was fouled, and his free throw gave the Thunder a 73-62 lead. It also gave him his 111th consecutive game with at least 20 points, extending the second-longest streak in NBA history.

Gilgeous-Alexander eventually finished with 15 points in the quarter, and Oklahoma City took a 95-76 lead into the fourth.

The teams will play for the last time this regular season on Feb. 4 in San Antonio.

Up next

Spurs: Host the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

Thunder: Visit the Houston Rockets on Thursday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.