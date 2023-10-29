Giants lose QB Tyrod Taylor and TE Darren Waller to injuries vs. Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor and tight end Darren Waller left in the first half against the Jets on Sunday with injuries.

Taylor was ruled out with a rib injury, and the team announced he was taken to a hospital to be further evaluated.

The veteran quarterback was running to his right and facing pressure midway through the second quarter when he raised his right arm to pass and the ball slipped out of his hand. Taylor plucked the fumbled ball out of the air, took a few steps and then was tackled for a sack by Quinton Jefferson and C.J. Mosley.

Taylor stayed down for a few minutes as he was checked on by trainers, then popped up and jogged to the Giants' sideline. Grimacing in pain, he took a knee and then headed straight to the locker room.

Taylor was replaced by Tommy DeVito, an undrafted rookie out of Syracuse and a New Jersey native. Taylor started his third straight game for Daniel Jones, who is dealing with a neck injury.

Waller injured a hamstring early in the second quarter after a 4-yard catch on third-and-5. The team quickly announced he would not return.

Waller was limited all week in practice with a hamstring ailment after having seven catches for a season-high 98 yards and his first TD against Washington.

The Jets also had some key injuries in the first half and were down to their third-string center.

Nose tackle Al Woods was ruled out in the second quarter with a calf injury.

Starting center Connor McGovern injured a knee and Wes Schweitzer — who started at right guard — injured his left leg. Both were ruled out in the third quarter.

That left the snapping duties to Xavier Newman, a practice-squad elevation who came in to play right guard when McGovern was hurt and slid over to center when Schweitzer was injured. Billy Turner filled in at right guard.

Newman's first snap to Zach Wilson late in the first half was fumbled by the quarterback and the Giants recovered.

Jets wide receiver and kick returner Xavier Gipson also left with an apparent leg injury but came back in the third quarter.

