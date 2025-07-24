Giants' busy offseason got stamps of approval from standout young receiver Malik Nabers

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — (AP) — Like what the New York Giants did this offseason? Thank Malik Nabers.

No, the wide receiver coming off an impressive rookie year didn't add co-general manager with Joe Schoen to his responsibilities. But Nabers did give coach Brian Daboll some input during a busy spring that included signing quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, trading up to take Jaxson Dart late in the first round and also drafting running back Cam Skattebo.

“I think Dabes did a great job of asking me questions about making moves, and me and him were in contact about moves to be made,” Nabers said. “That was a great job of him reaching out to the players about things that we were missing that we want.”

On defense, New York got a potential difference maker in edge rusher Abdul Carter with the third pick and filled some holes in the secondary in free agency by signing cornerback Paulson Adebo and safety Jevon Holland. Daboll mentioned Brian Burns and Dexter Lawrence among the other players he talks to about additions.

Nabers did not have much to say for the other side of the ball. Offensively, where the Giants ranked third-worst in the league last season, he was happy to share his thoughts.

“He was really telling me: ‘How do you like this decision? How do you like this decision?’” Nabers said. “He was able to ask me questions like that because he knew I was going to give great feedback. Having that as a head coach to come to a rookie player to decide on what decisions to be made with the team next year, I feel like it shows the confidence that he has in me, the confidence that the organization has in me and I’m hoping that we made some of the great decisions to be made.”

While Nabers turns 22 next week and is just one season into his professional career, having Daboll's ear did not happen by accident. The two started building a relationship at their first training camp together last year when Nabers wasn't shy about speaking up despite his lack of experience.

“He’s a smart player,” Daboll said. “I’m close with him. And I think those relationships with all your players are important — and particularly ones that play like Malik.”

Nabers caught 109 passes for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns — from four different quarterbacks — as a rookie. Only one (now fourth-stringer Tommy DeVito) is back, with Wilson opening as the starter, Dart waiting in the wings and Winston around as a reliable backup.

After unsuccessful QB roulette played a role in a 3-14 season, receiver Darius Slayton said Wilson brings a measure of clarity to the Giants.

“He’s been playing football for a long time, so he knows what’s worked for him in his career,” said Slayton, who along with defensive tackle Lawrence are New York's longest-tenured players dating to their arrival in 2019. “He knows what he likes, what he doesn’t like and that makes it really simple on all of us just to be able to get on the same page as him.”

More for Lawrence

The Giants rewarded Lawrence on Thursday by adding $3 million in incentives to his contract for this season, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the reworked deal had not been announced.

Lawrence at a salary of $17 million was the ninth-highest-paid player at his position. After the first practice of camp Wednesday, he brushed off wanting to get paid more.

"I’m just going handle my business," Lawrence said. “I do what I do. It is going to take care of itself. Right now, I just want to win. I know if I do that and I keep being who I know I am, it is all going to take care of itself and that’s all I can do.”

