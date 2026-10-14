Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Miami Heat could be a perfect title-chasing pairing

MIAMI — Giannis Antetokounmpo ran off the floor about an hour into the first Miami Heat training camp session of the season. He had already sweated through his practice uniform and wanted to change into a fresh one.

Someone let him into an adjacent room, and he found a place to change.

“Much better," Antetokounmpo said. With that, he sprinted back to practice.

Change, he believes, can be good. After 13 seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks — with 10 All-Star selections, nine All-NBA picks, two Most Valuable Player awards and one NBA title during that span — the 6-foot-11 Greek forward is starting anew with the Heat, who have a lot in common with Antetokounmpo. Both have been to the top of the NBA mountain, and now, both are counting on the other to help them reach that height again.

But why now? Put simply, Antetokounmpo just wanted a fresh uniform.

“I feel like I was in my comfort zone for many years and I just wanted just a new challenge," Antetokounmpo told The Associated Press. “And I feel that with where I am in my career, Miami is the organization that will bring the best out of me. It’s an organization that loves to compete. Every single game, every single minute. And I’m the same. I’m the same person, so hopefully this — me being here — allows me to compete, allows me to help my team win games and get to the ultimate goal, which is winning the championship.”

The Heat gave up a ton to make the deal happen. The full trade, finalized in July, brought Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis Jr. to Miami in exchange for Tyler Herro, Kasparas Jakucionis, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, three first-round picks, a first-round pick swap and a second-round pick. Miami won't finish paying off the trade, in terms of the draft capital, until 2033.

And then there's the not-so-small matter of Antetokounmpo's next contract, one that could be worth as much as $275 million over four seasons if he ends up with a max extension sometime in the coming months.

It is a ransom. But if this goes as Miami hopes, the price could seem like a bargain.

“I feel lucky to be his teammate, especially at this stage of my career,” said new Heat guard Klay Thompson, a four-time champion from his time with Golden State. “I couldn't ask for a better opportunity. I’ve played against Giannis for many years, but now to be able to build chemistry with him and watch him hopefully have another MVP-like season is just a joy for me. And Heat fans should be ecstatic because when your best player is one of your hardest workers, it’s contagious and it’s just great to be a part of.”

He has averaged 24.1 points and 9.9 rebounds per game in his career, something only eight other players — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Elgin Baylor, Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain, Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid, Karl Malone and Bob Pettit — either have done or are doing (since Davis and Embiid are still active).

And over the last 10 seasons, Antetokounmpo ranks first in total points and fourth in total rebounds. Injuries limited him last season — he wanted to play more than he did and grew frustrated that the Bucks had a differing stance — but his stat averages haven't dipped.

His game is elite, by any and all measures.

“If you’re going to turn the page to a new chapter, it's extremely exciting to be able to add a two-time MVP, somebody that is fully in his prime," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "His competitive spirit is aligned with ours. It’s so tough to be able to get a player of his caliber. To be able to do that, for him to choose this to be the place he wants, for us to choose him ... and the possibilities of what we can accomplish together, then yes, that is exciting.”

Antetokounmpo wasted no time in starting to rave about the Heat culture, a phrase that has become a lightning rod for criticism from talking heads around the NBA — especially after the franchise slapped the word across shirts and jerseys. But the culture, the noncommercial version, still exists, brought in by Pat Riley more than three decades ago and protected by Spoelstra and others still today.

It's simple: Work harder than everyone else and see what happens. Antetokounmpo spoke highly of it from afar for years. He's raving about it even more now.

“I love the culture and I want to be in a place that can bring the best out of me," Antetokounmpo said. "I want to play as many games as I can, be available for my teammates as much as I can. I'm always going to be honest. Last year, when I played, I thought I played at a very high level. The first 15 games, I thought I could be in the MVP discussion.

“Sometimes, things don’t work out the way you want and sometimes, when you think things don’t work out the way that you want, they actually do. I know when I’m healthy and I have the right mindset, I’m very hard to deal with.”

He speaks Greek, English and some Nigerian, plus has made a vow to learn Spanish — which makes tons of sense for someone who just moved to Miami. He says he already has learned to love much of what Miami has to offer (with iguanas the notable exception). He's building relationships within the organization and insists that the acclimation process is far from complete.

He sees the potential. He wants another title. The Heat want another title. It's a match.

“I’m just trying to fit in," Antetokounmpo said. "And when I find the time to kind of be myself, I will be myself.”

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