Germany surges to a 3-1 halftime lead as Curacao nets its 1st World Cup goal

HOUSTON — Germany led 3-1 at halftime Sunday against Curacao in its World Cup debut, with the tiny island nation scoring its first goal and staying level with the four-time champions until near the end of the half in a group match.

Livano Comenencia tied it with his left-footed shot through traffic from the center of the box in the 21st minute to give Curacao its first goal in the tournament and send fans of the Blue Wave into a frenzy.

Germany regained the lead on Nico Schlotterbeck’s header off Nathaniel Brown’s corner kick in the 38th minute.

Kai Havertz connected on a penalty shot into the left goal in first half stoppage time to make it 3-1. Germany was awarded the penalty shot after Felix Nmecha was tripped in the box by Riechedly Bazoer.

Germany seeks redemption after failing to get out of the group stage in Russia and Qatar following its 2014 title.

Nmecha one timed it with his right foot into the near post just inside the upper box with an assist from Florian Wirtz in the sixth minute to make it 1-0.

The crowd was overwhelming rooting for Germany but there was a spirited contingent of people cheering on Curacao as it became the smallest country to ever appear in the tournament.

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