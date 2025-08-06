Gavin Williams just misses Guardians' first no-hitter in 44 years in 4-1 win over Mets

NEW YORK — (AP) — Gavin Williams came within two outs of Cleveland’s first no-hitter in 44 years before Juan Soto homered with one out in the ninth inning, and the Guardians completed a three-game sweep of the reeling New York Mets with a 4-1 win Wednesday.

Williams (7-4) walked three and struck out six, including Francisco Lindor to lead off the ninth. But Soto homered just beyond the leaping grasp of center fielder Angel Martínez two pitches later for the Mets' first hit since the fourth inning of Tuesday's 3-2 loss.

The Guardians have not thrown a no-hitter since Len Barker twirled a perfect game on May 15, 1981. Their no-hitter drought is the longest in the majors.

There has not been a no-hitter in the majors this season.

Williams, who was the first player on the field in the ninth with nobody warming up in the Guardians’ bullpen, retired Pete Alonso on a fly to right but exited after walking Brandon Nimmo for the third time.

The right-hander threw 126 pitches — 17 more than his previous career high and the the most in the majors since Alex Cobb threw 131 in a one-hitter for the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 29, 2023.

Hunter Gaddis got Mark Vientos to fly out to earn his second save.

David Fry led off the second by homering against David Peterson (7-5). Martínez hit a two-run homer in the third and Gabriel Arias added an RBI triple in the sixth.

The Mets have lost eight of nine.

Key moment

Soto’s homer allowed the Mets to avoid being no-hit for the ninth time in team history.

Key stat

The Guardians’ no-hitter drought is at 7,115 games, counting the postseason.

Up next

The Guardians remain on the road Friday, when RHP Tanner Bibee (7-9, 4.51 ERA) takes the mound against Chicago White Sox RHP Aaron Civale (3-6, 3.99 ERA).

The Mets hit the road Friday, when RHP Kodai Senga (7-3, 2.31 ERA) starts against Milwaukee Brewers RHP Brandon Woodruff (3-0, 2.22 ERA) in a rematch of last year’s NL Division Series.

