French TV disavows female presenter's barb at Belgium's Doku over leaving World Cup for childbirth

PARIS — French sports media leader L'Équipe has disavowed comments by a female presenter who criticized Belgium winger Jeremy Doku for wanting to leave the World Cup to be at the birth of his first child.

L'Équipe also apologized to Doku in a statement late Sunday and said the comments by France Pierron did not represent its values.

Pierron described childbirth as “a disgusting moment, excuse me, where the dad is useless” when taking part in the television show “L’Équipe de Choc” on Friday.

“There are hundreds of footballers who would kill to be in your place,” she said on the show, reacting to Doku’s comments in the United States.

Doku’s wife Shireen is due to give birth to their son in early July when Belgium hopes to be playing in the knockout rounds of the World Cup.

"No one wants to miss a birth," said the 24-year-old Doku, who is a star in the Belgium squad and plays for Manchester City.

Pierron questioned Doku’s priorities as he was “living a childhood dream. It might never happen again in your life.”

It was unclear if Pierron would be part of Monday’s scheduled broadcast of the talk show on the cable channel run by the storied daily sports newspaper.

Doku received support from England forward Ollie Watkins, who was asked about the family choices facing players.

“He said it only happens once, your first child. Welcoming them to the world is a blessing,” Watkins said during a news conference at the England training camp.

“Someone labeled it disgusting. And I think for a start that’s not a way to label a birth. I don’t think it’s anyone else’s business what he gets up to after training,” Watkins said.

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