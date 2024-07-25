Flyers sign All-Star Travis Konecny to an 8-year extension worth $70 million

The Philadelphia Flyers signed All-Star Travis Konecny to an eight-year extension worth $70 million, committing to him being a long-term part of their core as they seek to shift from rebuilding mode to contending.

The deal announced Thursday keeps Konecny under contract through 2033. He will count $8.75 million against the salary cap starting when it kicks in for the 2025-26 NHL season, which would make him Philadelphia's highest-paid player.

On a video call with reporters, Konecny described his decision as a no-brainer given what he sees as the organization's trajectory. And he had no doubt in his mind that he wanted to play for the Flyers for the foreseeable future.

“That was one of the biggest things for me was I just wanted to get this over with,” Konecny said. “This is where I wanted to be, so it was pretty easy for me to make the decision I was going to stay here as long as possible.”

General manager Daniel Briere called Konecny an integral part of the team's fabric and a player who has grown into a significant leader.

“His work ethic, combined with his tenacity and talent, makes him a central figure for what we are building towards,” Briere said. "And his determination for our future success speaks volumes about his commitment to our team and city.”

Konecny, 27, set career highs with 33 goals and 68 points last season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent next summer and as a result had been the subject of trade buzz in recent months.

“It never really bothered me,” Konecny said. “You always know if something came along that you never know what happens. But I was pretty confident just from conversations that I had had with Danny and how he knew I felt ... that we were going to be able to sort something out.”

Instead, the Flyers added Konecny to the list of players signed for multiple years, a group that includes captain Sean Couturier, fellow forwards Joel Farabee and Owen Tippett and defenseman Travis Sanheim.

One of the most exciting developments for the franchise's future came earlier this week when top prospect Matvei Michkov arrived in the U.S. after getting out of his contract in the Russia-based KHL and signing his entry-level deal with Philadelphia. The Flyers selected Michkov with the seventh pick in the 2023 draft, and he immediately became the most important part of the organization's attempt to return to the playoffs in the not-too-distant future.

“From the little videos I've seen on the internet, he looks like a great player and he's going to be a great addition to the team,” Konecny said. “I really looking forward to helping him out as much as I can and seeing what he’s capable of doing on the ice.”

