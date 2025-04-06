Florida's Clayton delivers again to outduel Auburn's Broome in Final Four matchup of All-Americans

SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — Two All-Americans, one chance to give their their team a chance to win a national championship.

Florida's NCAA Tournament continues thanks to more magic from guard Walter Clayton Jr. in the Gators' 79-73 victory Saturday night at the Final four. For Auburn and forward Johni Broome, their season ended in tears and frustration wrapped up in missed shots, missed dunks and a sleeve covering a sore right elbow

And some quiet words for Broome from the greatest player in Auburn history, Charles Barkley, as he left the court.

“He thanked me for what I’ve done for Auburn. He told me to keep my head high,” Broome said. “Coming from a guy like him … means a lot.”

While Clayton was stitching together another tapestry of jaw-dropping scoring, weaving through the lane for layups and popping 3-pointers over smothering defenders as he scored 34 points, Broome's strong start faded badly.

He still had his right elbow wrapped in a sleeve after an injury in the South Region final against Michigan State. Broome is a left-handed shooter and had said this week he didn't have any pain, but he often look uncomfortable, even as he muscled his way to the basket early.

Broome would sometimes clutch the elbow, or keep it at his side when he ran the court. He used his left arm to waive at the Auburn crowd to get loud, not his right.

But other times, he would grab a rebound with both hands or even scored an on a tough, right-handed layup.

“Here and there it was bothering me a little bit,” Broome said. “But nothing I couldn’t deal with.”

Broome started well with 12 points in the first half, but just scored just three more on four shots in the second half. The Southeastern Conference player of the year averaged a double-double this season but finished with just seven rebounds.

His frustration showed late when he lowered his shoulder into Florida’s Alex Condon and sent the Gators forward flying. Broome, who had manhandled Condon in the first half, was called for a foul.

Broome was later denied a dunk, and then missed two free throws with 2:02 to play that would have cut the Gators’ lead to 71-70.

When the game ended, Broome bent over with cameras beginning to surround him to capture his reaction. He eventually stood up to shake hands, then walked off the court with his eyes red from crying and pulled up his jersey to wipe his face.

Barkley eventually stepped in with his words of encouragement.

Florida coach Todd Golden said Broome and the Tigers were more physical in the first half, but but then denied Auburn's big man the same shots in the second half.

“We stuck around and were hanging around, but felt like we were getting knocked around a little bit,” Golden said. “But we controlled the second half.”

Clayton and the Gators, meanwhile, move on to the championship game Monday night.

Clayton was virtually unstoppable again, as he scored at least 30 points for the second consecutive game, slicing through the defense for layups or popping 3-pointers even with defenders in his face.

“The guys trust me to take those shots and sometimes they fall,” Clayton said.

Clayton was 11 of 18 from the field, making 5 of 8 3-point attempts. He made all seven free throws. His 3-pointer early in the second half helped spark a 9-0 run that tied the game after Auburn looked ready to run away.

“I haven't really had time to reflect on what I've been doing,” Clayton said. “I've just been focused on winning games.”

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness. Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.