Florida State QB Jordan Travis carted off after injury to left leg against North Alabama

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was carted off the field after suffering what appeared to be a serious injury to his left leg late in the first quarter of the fourth-ranked Seminoles' game against North Alabama on Saturday night.

Travis, a Heisman Trophy contender, was tackled after a scramble to about midfield and his leg was caught underneath a defender. Travis immediately pointed to his left leg and medical staff rushed onto the field.

Teammates and coaches looked distraught on the field.

“Obviously, our thoughts are with Jordan right now, but I was proud with how our guys fought back," Florida State coach Mike Norvell said in an interview with the CW at halftime. “I don’t have any update but obviously it didn’t look good.”

Travis was helped up and both teams came out on to the field as he was placed on the cart with what looked like an air cast on his left leg.

Travis is a fifth-year senior who has led a turnaround at Florida State from five victories in 2021 to College Football Playoff contender this year. He is Florida State’s career leader in offensive yards (10,553).

The Lions led 13-0 at the time of Travis' injury. Tate Rodemaker came in to replace Travis and Florida State scored 24 unanswered second-quarter points to take the lead at the half.

Rodemaker was 7 of 11 for 117 yards at the half.

