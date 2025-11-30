Flau’Jae Johnson leads No. 5 LSU over Washington State 112-35 for 8th straight game over 100 points

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands — Flau’Jae Johnson scored 16 points and No. 5 LSU extended its streak of 100-point games Saturday night with a 112-35 victory over Washington State to win the Reef Division championship game at the Paradise Jam tournament.

The undefeated Tigers' eighth consecutive 100-point game extended their own NCAA record, which was set in LSU's opening-round win over Marist 113-53 on Friday night.

The previous NCAA record for triple-digit games was six straight, set by the 1982 Louisiana Tech team that won the inaugural NCAA women’s championship that season — a team that had current LSU head coach Kim Mulkey as its starting point guard.

Johnson, one of two returning first-team all-SEC players for the Tigers this season, led seven players in double figures for LSU (8-0), which had all 11 of its players put points on the board.

Jada Richard added 14 points on 4 of 4 shooting from 3-point range. Five others — Amiya Joyner, named the division’s most valuable player; ZaKiyah Johnson, Mikaylah Williams, Grace Knox and MiLaysia Fulwiley — scored 12 points each. Joyner finished with a double-double, adding 12 rebounds.

Charlotte Abraham was the only player in double figures for the Cougars (1-7), finishing with 10 points before fouling out late in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers reached the 100-point mark with time to spare in the fourth quarter. Joyner made a pair of free throws with 3:46 remaining to put the Tigers up 100-32.

Up next

Washington State: The Cougars play BYU on Wednesday in Provo, Utah.

LSU: The Tigers face former AP Top 25 pick Duke on Thursday at Durham, N.C., in an ACC/SEC Challenge game.

